Check Out This Homegrown Brand To Add Some Quirky Touch To Your Casa & Garden

Launched by Mondira Verma, this four-month old brand specialises in garden accessories and home decor, all handcrafted and handpainted, and perfect to add an aesthetic touch to your nest.

A gardening enthusiast? The brand stocks cool hand-painted herb markers - shaped like birds and available in pink, orange, lavender, blue and yellow. For some goofy feels take a look a their gardening sticks with glass votive, duck-shaped watering cans and wall-mounted wooded planters. They also store colourful hand-painted pebbles to jazz up your home or garden.

Their home-decor range is super quirky. From hand-painted door tags, which can be customised as per your choice of words and designs, to trendy wind chimes, butterfly-shaped rainbow catchers and wall accents, their collection is indeed drool-worthy.

Remember the cowbell that Raj had gifted Simran? (DDLJ silly!) Mimosa stocks them as well - handpainted in pastel colours and decorated with metallic foil for some extra richness.

While pebbles range between INR 300 and 500, home decor items are priced from INR 700 to INR 3000. You can buy gardening accessories INR 700 onwards.