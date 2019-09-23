Drop In At This Store In Hazra For Bags Made Of Fabrics & Banarasi Dupattas

We found this store while scouting in Hazra and we suggest you drop in here if you have a soft spot for bags.

Mira is a small store that stocks different bags made of fabrics like Banarasi silk, Dupion silk, jute, batik, brocade, gachi, tussar, velvet and kantha to name a few. There's a lot of hand embroidery and zari work done on them as well. Get your hands on clutches, totes, duffel bags, cross-body bags and shoulder bags in simple yet elegant and classy designs. All of it are designed by Debashree, the owner, herself and hand-made by her team of artisans. We spotted a clutch made of velvet and Dupion silk with a waterproof lining on the inside. You can also attach a chain and sling it on your shoulder. Watch out for the black duffel bag made of water proof fabric with a rubber sheet on the inside. It's perfect if you're heading to the gym or going for a day trip.

Mira also stocks Banarasi dupattas, scarves, stoles, imitation jewellery and a lot of home accessories like cushion covers, pen stands, candle holders, kitchen accessories, coasters, decorative plates, trays and mugs among others. We came across this beautiful handwoven silk dupatta with buti pattern and zari work done on it and actually ended up buying it! Most of her home accessories are made using blue pottery - a traditional art form of Jaipur - with a lot of floral, bird and animal motifs hand painted on them.

Prices start at INR 250.