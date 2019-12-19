From Breads & Desserts To Insta-Worthy Cakes, This City-Based Patisserie Does It All

Bored of those run-of-the-mill cake designs? Check out Mon Petite's range of stunning cakes in different themes, shapes, textures, colour schemes and designs. Founded by Manila Nad and Radhika Kauntia, Mon Petite does tall cakes in all sizes - from the smallest one-pound ones to the wedding cakes.

Customise it in any way you want - whether it's by theme, colour, story, invitation, profession or something else. Not sure about the design? Let these two ladies work their magic on your cake and present you with something completely out-of-the-box. All their products are made using imported Callebaut Belgian chocolate, Ellen & Vire cream and other ingredients sourced from across the country. Most of their cakes have buttercream finish and you'll be able to taste and feel the flavours in every bite. They have also explored techniques like pottery, marbling, concrete and carving in their creations!

We loved their concrete cakes with fresh flowers and also the one with abstract chocolate shards - they are bestsellers. Other favourites are the Coffee Soaked Genoise with Espresso Crumble, Vanilla Salted Caramel with Honeycomb and Dark Chocolate with Almond Praline. Prices start at INR 1,250 depending upon the design and flavour.

Try the desserts too. The Choux Pastry, Paris Brest and the profiteroles are a crowd favourite. Fond of coconut? Then try the Coconut Mousse with passion fruit jelly. You won't be disappointed. The white chocolate bar with pistachio, rose petals and lemon candy is another must-have. Prices start at INR 180.

They also do breads. The sourdough available in two variants - Bubbles Country Loaf and Bob Seeded Sourdough - is quite popular. All of it is made from imported rye flour and a combination of locally produced flour. It's priced at INR 380 onwards.