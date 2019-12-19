This Iconic Guest House Is Perfect For A Chilled Out Budget Stay. Even Vidya Balan Was Here!

All you travellers can now decide to book your stay at Kolkata’s Mona Lisa Guest House, one of the oldest and a favourite among the locals. So much so that director Sujoy Ghosh thought it to be the perfect spot for Vidya Balan to lay low in Kahaani. The lodge has already achieved a celebrity status but it still mirrors an old-world charm that is so identical with history. It has a total of 14 rooms, all air-conditioned. The rooms are clean, well-maintained and spacious.

It has a total of 14 rooms, with both double and single-bed options. The double bed rooms are available in 5 variants, viz. INR 1700 (3 rooms), INR 2000 (5 rooms), INR 2300 (2 rooms) and INR 2700 (1 room). There are also 3 single bed rooms for INR 1200 and INR 1400. More so, your breakfast gets included in these rates too!

The best part about the guest house is its prime location. Right opposite Mona Lisa are the iconic Maharaj and Maharani tea shops where you can gorge on piping hot kochuris, jalebis, malpuas and of course the tea! Otherwise, the entire Sarat Bose Road and Deshpariya Park are full of eateries and restaurants. If you are in a mood to shop, then Lake Mall and Gariahat (one of the hubs for street shopping) are extremely nearby. And if you want to ignite the traveller in you, the nearest metro station is just 10 minutes away.