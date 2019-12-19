This Brand Makes Stunning Shoes And They Are 100% Vegan

They say you judge a man by the shoes he is wearing. Monk Story strives to deliver shoes based on this belief. Monk Story, started humbly with an Instagram page, went on to become quite a popular website, delivering across India. Moreover, all their products are 100% vegan, since they are all about anti-cruelty to animals.

Lads, you're in luck as they do only shoes for men - be it for a casual Sunday brunch as well as an evening cocktail party. Their sandals and flip-flops can be worn with trousers, denims or churidars. These are comfortable and the solid colours give you the flexibility to pair it with any apparel and for any occasion. We loved the basic yet classy rabat tan buckle sandals for INR 1,790.

Look smart in their casual sneakers and boat shoes, which are perfect for a beach party or a movie day. We liked one grey napa boat shoes with turquoise sole for INR 2,590. Monk Story's USP is in their dress shoes. Shop slip-ons, mojaris, loafers, mules and brogues in velvet, faux leather and suede, to amp up your shoe closet. One of our picks would be a blue brogues patent double monk shoes for INR 3,690 for that evening dinner. If you are a fan of Ranveer Singh's style, then go for the colour changing sequin slip-on in black and gold for INR 3,090. You cannot stop admiring their innovation for the tri-colour brogues and the foldable back slip-ons.

Now you know where to click if you are looking for fancy shoe shopping.