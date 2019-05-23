Enjoy Your Small Plate Bites At This Pretty Cool Place In Kolkata

Bars

Monkey Bar

Elgin, Kolkata
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Fort Knox, 9th Floor, 901-A, Camac Street, Elgin, Kolkata

What Makes It Awesome?

I love the vibe and the view that Monkey Bar offers its patrons. Moreover, I love the small plate concept that they serve up. The Tiger Beef, Cheese Dragon Rolls, Chicken Liver on Toast, Corn Tempura, Reddy’s Chicken and Pork Pandi Curry are my top picks. Their cocktails are super and pair beautifully with the flavour packed food.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Bae, Big Group

