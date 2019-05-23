I love the vibe and the view that Monkey Bar offers its patrons. Moreover, I love the small plate concept that they serve up. The Tiger Beef, Cheese Dragon Rolls, Chicken Liver on Toast, Corn Tempura, Reddy’s Chicken and Pork Pandi Curry are my top picks. Their cocktails are super and pair beautifully with the flavour packed food.
Enjoy Your Small Plate Bites At This Pretty Cool Place In Kolkata
Bars
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
- Delivery Available
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Bae, Big Group
