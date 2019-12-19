Head to This Brand New Boutique For The Best By Local Designers And Artists

Mono boutique is on the first floor of a beautiful Art Deco-style matte black building on Manohar Pukur Road. It's like an old Bengali house enhanced with art deco motifs from the 1930s. The floor has black and white geometric border patterns. Old wooden furniture has been refurbished to create to create cabinets, racks and traditional alnas instead of hangers. The trial room has blue velvet curtains. The best part about mono's decor is its walls, one side of which has been left completely raw - it's not a brick finish, just left as it was before.

Mono stocks clothes made by local designers like Rachna Narwani, BOBO, LataSita and Label Ishana to name a few. You'll find dresses, tops, sarees and kurtis in bright colours as well as whites and blacks. So, whether it's a casual day out with your squad or a brunch or a late night party, Mono has something to offer for all sorts of occasions. There's LataSita, which upcycles old sarees into gorgeous dresses. Then there's BOBO that's all about vibrant colours, unconventional cuts and floral motifs for those looking to add a psychedelic touch to their look.

There’s also a separate pop-up section called mono-in-residence that houses different designers from across India every month. Currently, products from The Summer House are up for sale and they are stunning - lots of whites, prints, silhouettes made of organic cotton and silk. It'll be a different designer or brand next month. Mridula Pai, the curator of this particular space, is also looking to work with different themes and not limit the space to just apparel.

Mono also stocks a lot of artwork from different artists - pottery pieces, ceramics, sketches, decorative lights and lamps. There’s crockery by Sienna on sale as well. Then there's accessories like jute bags from The Burlap People and also jewellery by Eina Ahluwalia on sale as well.