This Co-Working Space Has All You Need To Work Stress-Free

You are going to fall in love with the décor of the place – friendly atmosphere, open seating arrangement, amazing amenities and a stunning view. Work in barrier-less office culture without any hassles of setting up an office. A venture by the owners of organic clothing brand Brown Boy, Motherland Studio boasts of an art gallery that provides a platform to aspiring and upcoming artists and fresh talents to showcase their art. They have open seating areas as well as private meeting rooms. You will find a diverse group of freelancers, entrepreneurs, independent professionals working together and interacting at the studio.

The seating arrangements are flexible as you are not limited to a particular area. It is a shared and communal setting that helps you channel your creativity in your own flexible space. The studio provides high speed Wi-Fi, standing desks, printing, scanning and photocopying facilities, projectors, space for events and workshops. They also have a fully-equipped kitchen where you can get tea, coffee, snacks, and drinking water for free as well as housekeeping and storage facilities. Snacks are also available for purchase.

On weekends, the studio hosts events, workshops and photo shoots that just goes on to show the creativity that this place exudes. They also have a mini library and board games available for your leisure. There are also some clothes from Brown Boy on display in one corner. You will often see the owners going about their work while also interacting with those working at the studio. The monthly rate starts from INR 7,000 per head. You can contact them for charges for events and workshops.