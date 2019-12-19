Love The Lion King? So Does This Lake Gardens Cafe

A collaborative effort by three engineers, this little cafe looks like it's been taken right out of The Lion King's story book. Mufasa Restro Cafe is a cosy eatery hidden in one of the nooks of Lake Gardens. What catches your attention is the decor of this place - the walls are painted with scenes and characters from The Lion King. You will feel like you're entering a den. Although their main entry is adorned with fairy lights, the inside is dimly lit with wooden benches, cane chairs and sofas. This is a perfect hangout spot for an impromptu chill session with the gang.

Their menu is elaborate - the beverage section has coffees, teas, milkshakes and some really cool mocktails. The food menu has been divided into breakfast, lunch and an all-day section. From a proper English-style egg breakfast to a hearty Kolkata lunch with rice, they have it all. They also have the cafe regulars like pastas, pizzas, fries etc and a range of soups and momos.

A meal for two should set you back by about INR 800.