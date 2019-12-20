This Art Studio's Handmade Digital Portraits Are Exactly The Gift Ideas You Need For Your Loved Ones

Move over those run-of-the-mill, readymade gift options and go for something more personal. We suggest you check out Mukh, a digital portrait studio in the city that specialises in paintings, cartoons and caricatures.

The art studio believes that faces tell stories and inspire art and that's exactly what they try to convey through their artwork. Founded by artist-duo Prachi and Sourav Mukherjee, Mukh does digitally drawn handmade portrait painting that you can get in the form of soft or hard copies, canvas rolls and framed paintings. With over 10 years of experience in Graphic Design, Illustrations and Digital Art, Prachi and Sourav create handmade digital portraits and cartoon avatars - be it single portraits, family, couple or, wait for it! Pets too!

All you have to do this provide them with a reference picture via email or WhatsApp along with specific requirements like particular background or costume or if there's any other customisation that you want. They first draw basic outlines of the photograph on paper while making the necessary changes. The drawing is then scanned and digitally coloured on Adobe Photoshop and Corel Paint. Don't worry! They won't print it immediately. You get to see the portrait first and only after your approval does it go for printing - imported archival papers, canvas, glass frames soft or hard copies.

Want a black and white photograph in colour or your cartoon to be seated on the Iron Throne or a portrait of your child in a Superman costume? worry not. Mukh will do that for you. They'll even design your furry friend's portrait in Renaissance-style painting, if that's what you want!

Prices start at INR 2,000 depending on the number of faces and size of the portrait and also the medium on which it is printed.