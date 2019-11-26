Munch On Your Sandwich & Sing Along At This Street Food Stall in Golpark

Food + music, a combination that never fails to disappoint us. But this time instead of relishing high-end food in a posh setup, we recommend experiencing some street music accompanied by street food. In a bid to give a platform to budding musicians, three friends — Nilanjan Saha, Rajit Ray, and Abhishek Das — have joined hands to set up Musical Sandwich, a roadside stall serving sandwiches and music!

Started in December 2018, Musical Sandwich is nothing but a streetside corner in Golpark (opposite Ramkrishna Mission) occupied by three friends and a cycle. Selling three varieties of sandwich - potato, egg, sweetcorn cheese, and chicken cheese - we stumbled upon them on hearing one of the boys singing one of our favourite Bangla rock songs strumming on a guitar. The placard 'Musical Sandwich' attached to a cycle handle immediately caught our eye as we placed an order for a potato sandwich. As the sandwich was being made, they asked us which song we would like to hear. In the next 10 minutes, a small crowd started gathering, not by the whiff of the sandwich but hearing the mellifluous voice of the singer. Sandwiches are priced between INR 16-40.

They also give a platform to all budding artists, who wish to perform on the streets. You can also share the contact details of any budding artist from a poor economic background and these boys will happily get in touch with them and give them a platform to perform.