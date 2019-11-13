Arunachal Pradesh is rightly called the 'Land of the Dawn-Lit Mountains'. The state boasts of several beautiful mountains offering jaw-dropping views. So, if you're planning a trip to the state, make sure you get a glimpse of these breathtaking and must-visit mountains in Arunachal Pradesh while you're there for your next holiday.
Planning A Trip To Arunachal? Make Sure You Get A Glimpse Of These Stunning Mountains
Arunachal Pradesh is rightly called the 'Land of the Dawn-Lit Mountains'. The state boasts of several beautiful mountains offering jaw-dropping views. So, if you're planning a trip to the state, make sure you get a glimpse of these breathtaking and must-visit mountains in Arunachal Pradesh while you're there for your next holiday.
Gorichen Peak
At an altitude of about 22,500 feet above sea level, Gorichen is the highest peak in Arunachal Pradesh located between Tawang and West Kameng. Gorichen is a great trekking and mountaineering spot for seasoned trekkers. Trek till Chokersam, the base camp of Gorichen, for an experience of a lifetime. Beginners can go on trekking trails around the mountain. Gorichen is locally known as Sa-Nga Phu, which means the Kingdom of the Deity. The Monpa tribe considers this peak to be sacred that protects them from evil.
Kangto Massif
At a height of over 23,000 feet, this one is one of the first mountain ranges that you get to see as you move from the east to the west. It's a mountain in the Eastern Himalayas located in the West Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh right on the border with the Tibet Autonomous Region of China. It's also one of the least known mountaineering zones in the state. It is this range that stops the monsoon clouds resulting in the formation of the Kameng river. Some major peaks of the range include Gorichen, Kangto, Nyegyi Kangsang and Takpa Shiri, considered to be a holy mountain.
Kelingon
At a height of 4,370 metres, Kelingon is a mountain peak near Tezu formed by the local Midu Idus. It is believed to be the first highest mountain in the state and the 52nd highest mountain in the country (we are told!). Named so by the locals, Kelingon is located close to Anini in the Dibang Valley of Arunachal Pradesh and often goes unnoticed.
Komdi Mountain
At an altitude of over 12,688 feet and 3,908 metres above sea level, Komdi is a mountain peak near Pasighat. It's believed to be the third highest peak in Arunachal Pradesh and makes for a great visit if you are into mountaineering.
Geshila Peak
If you're planning to go to Tawang, make sure you visit the Geshila peak. It's one of the most serene and beautiful peaks in the state with spectacular views of the surrounding areas. It's nothing short of paradise for photographers if you wish to capture the beauty of the place forever. It's a once-in-a-lifetime experience that you shouldn't miss out on.
