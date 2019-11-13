Planning A Trip To Arunachal? Make Sure You Get A Glimpse Of These Stunning Mountains

At a height of over 23,000 feet, this one is one of the first mountain ranges that you get to see as you move from the east to the west. It's a mountain in the Eastern Himalayas located in the West Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh right on the border with the Tibet Autonomous Region of China. It's also one of the least known mountaineering zones in the state. It is this range that stops the monsoon clouds resulting in the formation of the Kameng river. Some major peaks of the range include Gorichen, Kangto, Nyegyi Kangsang and Takpa Shiri, considered to be a holy mountain.