Ladies! This Small Shop On Sarat Bose Road Is Nothing Short Of Paradise For Women's Apparel

M-World is a really small shop on Sarat Bose Road but don't go by the size of it. It may seem unattractive but it's paradise for all you ladies out there looking for apparel at pocket-friendly rates.

Located bang opposite My Big Fat Belly, this one does all kinds of apparel for women that exist! Designed by Kakoli Molla herself, M-World stocks shirts, t-shirts, dresses, skirts, kurtis, gowns, lehengas, tops, sarees, jackets, crop tops, blouses, draped outfits, dupattas, different kinds of pants - basically all kinds of casual and occasion wear that you can think of for women. Her designs are created by her own team of 20-30 karigars. Most of the embroideries are done by hand. Machines are used only if her clients are tight on budget and time.

From the regular silks and cottons to net, georgette, chiffon, organza, crepe, satin, brocade and velvet, M-World stocks apparel in all kinds of fabrics. You name it and they'll stitch you any outfit you need out of that fabric. Need a wedding lehenga like that of Anushka Sharma or saw a stunning design online and want it stitched for a party or your d-day? Worry not. Kakoli will do it for you. You'll find embroideries donne in zardozi, sequence, cutdana, threadwork, chikankari, mirror work, kantha and aari to name a few.

The average price of kurtis is around INR 500 and lehengas at about INR 4,000. Kakoli will design it for a lesser amount if your budget isn't much.

Looking for bags for casual, office or occasion? Check out their range of purses, handbags and potlis.