This Boutique Is A Storehouse Of All Things Quirky And Caters To Plus Sizes

Brainchild of fashion designer Monika Kapoor, Namah is one such boutique that mainly focuses on plus sizes. From summer dresses and shirts to skirts and kurtis, their tailors weave magic around any material to give you that perfect fit. They also have a collection of funky prints - horses, elephants, panda, dogs, polka dots. If you're into symmetry, the horizontal and vertical stripes in varied shades and designs will make you happy.

Monika takes personal initiative to suggest which fit will suit your body type. We loved how the same materiel was stitched into a shrug and a top, as per clients' requirements. While women on the heavier side often shy away from flaunting offbeat designs, Namah perfectly fills that gap. From asymmetrical prints, ruffles to even fitted ones, the end product is bound to make you the centre of attraction.

If your mother is planning to discard a sari, stop her right away. Namah converts old saris to dresses, suits and even gowns. The material along with the stitching will cost you anywhere around INR 1000-1600