This Three-Storeyed Boutique Is A Haven For All Things Handloom And Indigenous

With an aim to give a platform to local weavers and reinvent our long lost love for traditional handloom, Nameg, a three-storeyed boutique, recently opened its door at Southern Avenue. Spread across a sprawling area of 3,200sqft, the store is a cumulative initiative of three friends and fashionistas - Meghali Barua Lahiry, Rupali Barua and Namita Dashora - who are bonded by their passion for handloom.

Located on the lane opposite Southern Avenue swimming pool, Nameg won us over right from the moment we entered. A tree-shaped artistic installation welcomed us followed by a whiff of refreshing aroma. Divided into three sections, the ground floor boasts a host of artisanal home decor, kitchenware and jewellery. We found a cabinet full of home accents and candles. As we went further inside we came across decorative plates, cups and innovative lamps carved out of bottle guard!

Time to ditch those cliched leather totes. We found beautiful hand-embroidered bags and also purses made out of newspaper cuttings. The second floor is full of home accessories. From table mats, cushion covers (they have in mini sizes as well) and bedsheets to rugs and notebooks, you will find it all. Next we found racks filled with elegant yet comfy cotton dresses, handwoven, silk and jamdani fabrics and even ikkat, ajrakh and bagru printed dupattas and stoles.

The top floor is a haven for all lovers of six yards. The best part is how they have displayed the sarees here. While a rack has been dedicated to whites and off-whites, there's a cabinet sporting bright colourful sarees. There's Kanjivaram, Ikkat, Assam silk, Maheshwari, Banarasi, Jamdani, Paithani, handloom and even ones made out of natural fabrics, all sourced from different corners of the country.

While home furnishings range between INR 400-30,000, sarees and dupattas start from INR 2,000 and INR 1,500, respectively.