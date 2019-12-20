One Of Kolkata's Oldest Theatres Just Got Revamped And We're Going Back In Time!

Established in 1985, Nandan was the first government theatre in Kolkata. Keeping in mind the silver jubilee of the Kolkata International Film Festival, Nandan got a facelift 33 years after its inauguration. Yes, that's the first time it has been revamped folks!

Nandan has seen its inception under the patronage of a stalwart like Satyajit Ray and has been home to world cinema for a long time. The KIFF's 25th year was no different but this time it was decided that Nandan definitely needed a new look. Kolkata-based sculptor Narayan Sinha was roped in to look after the revamp for over a month. You will be mesmerised to see the installation of a yesteryear camera made with discarded and waste materials standing right at the entrance. As you move in, you can spot the blueprint model of the revamped Nandan kept inside a glass encasement. Climb the stairs to the first floor for the entrance of Hall 1 (which is the main hall). You can spot a number of photos of iconic Bengali cinema personalities on your right.

White walls and white marble floors make it look more elegant than before. There's an open space just outside the auditorium of Hall 1 which has wooden floors, chandeliers on the ceiling, and installations (made from broken trumpets) and iconic Bengali film posters (such as Meghe Dhaka Taara, Pather Panchali and Jukti Tokko Golpo) on the walls. We were definitely digging this new look Nandan.