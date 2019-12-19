Nature's Basket Opened Its First Store In Kolkata & It's All About Healthy Eating

Health connoisseurs here's some good news. Spread across 4,000sqft, Nature's Basket opened its first store in Kolkata at Stephen Court beside Flurys (the place earlier housed Spencers). From dairy, fresh veggies, fruits, homemade bread, fish, meat and desserts, the area is divided in 11 key sections, stocking all healthy options.

On entering we first stumbled upon the Farmer's Market that stocks everything from artichoke, fruits, mushroom, 25 varieties of chillis, 20 varieties of tomatoes, microgreens and 22 varieties of eggs! (Eggeterian are you listening). There's the Bakery section offering all kinds of breads, biscuits, naans, kulcha and pizza bases. Next we spotted the dessert section and a Chocolate Factory that lets you make your personalised chocolate from 25 toppings and flavours. We literally went nuts upon noticing the dry fruits and nuts section. Forget the cliched almonds and cashews, here you'll find crazy fusion varieties like Barbecue Roasted Almonds, Choco Mango Almonds, Cranberries, Dry Strawberries and Pecan Nuts.

Twenty kinds of olives and 15 kinds of sauces. Well that's one-fourth of what the cuisine section looks like. A haven for masterchefs, here you'll find ingredients for all kinds of exotic cuisines like Itlalian, Oriental, Thai and Middle Eastern. There's also a masterchef essentials store that has cooking utensils and premium kitchenware. Tea and coffee lovers are in for a treat with 30 varieties of tea and 20 options of coffee beans.