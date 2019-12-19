Drop In To Tribal Themed Cafe For Some Delicious Food At Affordable Rates

This Newly opened tribal themed cafe is quite spacious and has live screening. The Tribe Cafe is divided into four rooms and a bar. They are open till 5 am in the morning and has amazing offers going on. I tried some of their dishes which was new to my palate and the experience was amazing. Special mentions would be cottage cheese drumsticks, Mexican chicken rice, chicken salt and pepper, paneer pizza and the dessert. It is pocket-friendly yet the quality of the food was beyond expectations. Perfect place to chill with friends and have private parties, good music and lots of fun. The hospitality was amazing and the service was quick.