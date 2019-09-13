Loads of new restaurants, pubs, cafes and bars have opened up in the city, which means we have so many more places to check out now. While recently-opened cafes like The Roastery Coffee House and The Daily have, in a short span of time, become crowd favourites, there are a lot more new ones that have come up and we'd definitely recommend checking them out.
Check Out These Awesome New Places In Kolkata For A Good Time With Your Squad
The Green House
This awesome pet-friendly cafe has opened a second branch in Southern Avenue's Vivekananda Park area, walking distance from 8th Day Cafe & Bakery. With faux leather, wooden interiors and a kennel for dogs, this place is ideal to unwind with your gang and your furry friends. Walk in with your labs or huskies or bulldogs for a good time. Munch on their pizzas with an Indian twist or gorge on delish Wai Wai Bhel and Baked Nachos. You're sure to have a good time here.
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Karma Kettle
Calling all tea lovers! This popular tearoom has come up with another outlet in Alipore and we can't keep calm. The cosy ambience of the place will give you hill station vibes, so will their range of teas. Opt for a Burra Saheb or Kanchenjunga high tea sets that come with a hot pot of tea and appetisers enough for two people or go for their good ol' Herbal, Matcha or Darjeeling teas.
- Price for two: ₹ 400
Hong Kong Bistro
Another restaurant is the city's most happening area right now - Hindusthan Park. Hongkong Bistro is the newest restaurant on the block and quite reasonable too. They serve Chinese, Thai, Seafood and Oriental cuisines. The momos, noodles, chopsuey and fish dishes are quite popular among the crowd and a must-try. It's perfect for a lunch or dinner with family or your BFFs.
- Price for two: ₹ 900
Lost In Taste
Newest kid on the block located in Park Street, head to Lost in Taste for rock n roll vibes, quirky wall art and good food. They serve North Indian, Chinese and a whole lot of munchies for those mini-food cravings. For some heady feels, try their hookah with enticing flavours.
- Price for two: ₹ 500
Nori
Nori has just opened on the 31st floor of Westin Kolkata in Rajarhat and offers panoramic views (obviously!) of the city along with a specially curated Japanese and Pan-Asian menu. Get a glimpse of Japan right here in the city of joy with a display wall featuring artifacts from the country and swirling bamboo mats that give the illusion of a ceiling against the decorative screens. Also enjoy an array of Asian flavours along with delish desserts.
- Price for two: ₹ 3000
Rang De Basanti Dhaba
The city's favourite and popular Rang De Basanti Dhaba is coming up with three other outlets in the city in Behala, Madhyamgram and Sodepur. Now, you won't have to go to far away locations to hog on their food. Awesome right? One of the best places to try Punjabi or North-Indian food, Rang De Basanti's luscious kebabs cannot be given a miss.
- Price for two: ₹ 800
Snaptown
Located a few metres away from Kalyan Jewellers in Salt lake, Snaptown is a newly-opened cafe that serves a scrumptious affair comprising Chinese, Italian and North Indian cuisines. The decor isn't really impressive but the food definitely is. We'd suggest take a seat in the outdoor section for a quiet time overlooking the neighbourhood. The pastas and wontons are a must try.
- Price for two: ₹ 700
The Crepe Cafe
Middleton Street's got a new cafe and we'd definitely recommend visiting. This international F&B brand has finally made its way to the city after setting up shop in several other countries. Get your hands on a wide selection of savoury and sweet crepes, waffles, pancakes and more here. Best part? It's budget-friendly!
- Price for two: ₹ 600
Wokistan
Satisfy those late night hunger pangs by ordering from the city's newest delivery joint that serves delish food across the city until 3 am! Wokistan Delivery is a cloud kitchen that serves Indian and Chinese cuisines. They have two outlets in Bow Bazaar and Salt Lake and are your go-to place if you're craving for food late in the night.
- Price for two: ₹ 550
Roll It Out
After having done well in Salt Lake, Roll It Out has opened another one in Park Street - it's in the Flury's lane near the YWCA building. They serve rolls, Chinese and Continental cuisines as well as a wide selection of healthy juices, tea and coffee. College goers, this eatery is perfect if you wanna grab a quick meal in between classes or satiate those mini hunger pangs.
- Price for two: ₹ 300
