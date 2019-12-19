Eat Your Greens In Delicious Avatars At This New Health Cafe In The Heart Of The City

The millennials’ love affair with fresh and healthy food has led to a sudden spurt of pretty cafes in our city serving food that is good for both body and soul. Leafy Affaire is one such cafe with its heart in the right place and healthy written all over it.

Located in the quiet and posh locality of Middleton Row, Leafy Affaire is nestled inside the premises of the Food Corporation of India. What started as a cloud kitchen by founder Priyanka Lohia is now a cutesy 25-seater cafe that will delight you with its healthy yet delicious dishes. This itsy-bitsy cafe has a relaxed and happy vibe about it. Minimalistic and fuss-free decor peppered with pops of yellow furniture and green foliage. Settle in with your choice of board game or book from the shelves and add to that the convenience of free WiFi. Sorted, right?

The menu here will wow you with its variety and choice of ingredients. Think: salads, toasties, toastadas, summer rolls, skinny pizzas, paninis, wraps, smoothie jars, desserts and fresh coolers. Get started with the zesty Zoodle Bowl (zoodles, bell peppers, beetroot, arugula and flax seeds tossed in a pesto-vinaigrette dressing topped with parmesan shavings). We couldn’t get enough of the Truffle Oil Mushroom Toasties, super cheesy and yum. Don’t miss the feathery light Glass Noodles and Tofu Summer Rolls (glass noodles, shredded veggies, tofu and sesame seeds doused in spicy soya sauce). Wash it all down with either an Activated Charcoal Lemonade or herbal tea or Vanilla Matcha. After all that healthy eating it’s only legit that you indulge your sweet tooth a little albiet in a healthy way. Leafy Affaire has just the right kind of desserts to help you satiate those sugar craving without cheating big on your diet. Take your pick from Dark Chocolate Zucchini Cake or Banana Walnut Cake or Keto Cookie or Protein Brownie.

