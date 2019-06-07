Check Out Dumplings And Baos On Mamagoto's New Menu

Followers of dumplings, try out their Xiaolongbao (minced pork with garlic broth), carrot & truffle, and Singapore-style dim sum. One can enjoy chicken fried pancakes from the menu or opt for asparagus and pok choy-infused fried parcels for the crunch. If you're someone who likes it less spicy, pick prawn with almond crush dumplings. The menu also includes three variations chicken/lamb/mushroom) of freshly baked soft bao filled with silken chilli peanut soy sauce accompanied by rocket leaves.



Each dish is served in single basket with 4 different dipping sauces whereas we recommend combo platters if you're planning to land up in a group.