Make Your Summers Lit With The New Menu At What's Up Cafe

What's Up Cafe is a multi-tier joint offering amazing city views from its rooftop. Known for its drinks and multi-cuisine food, this place is one of the few in the city that has good music. Recently re-vamped with a skywalk seating area, they have also introduced a new menu. From refreshing to creamiest cocktails, it is all set to satisfy your summer mood. In the mood for something smooth that lingers on your tastebuds for a long time? We recommend trying the Drunken Parrot, a rum based drink. Or revive yourself with Daab Punch, a refreshing coconut based gin mixture. The special Mojito is infused with seasonal fruits like lychee. The appetisers include fusion Indian dishes such as Dal Makhani Pasta, and a What's Up special Desi Pizza, which has a two-in-one kebab and kebab pizza combo. Chicken wings in barbecue sauce with the right hint of sweet-savoury tang, is one of our favorites from the new menu. Moving on to the star of the show, the Prawn Thermidor will hit all the right spots. The Mango Pannacotta is perfect for the season along with the showy Baked Alaska. We recommend tying fried ice-cream and their mocktails if you want to skip alcohol. The cocktail range starts at INR 250 and food starts at INR 375.