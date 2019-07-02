This Legendary Restaurant Have Introduced New Menu Along With Ambience To Die For

The Astor hotel is 100 years old heritage building standing tall at park street giving vintage charm. Their rooftop restaurant has recently launched some new dishes on their menu. They serve hookah and has various drinks options to choose from. The ambience is to die for. The food did not disappoint us and the large course of the meal was tough to finish because I couldn't resist myself to try everything. The presentation was very neat with shows the love they put into it. Some of their new dishes were Seafood pizza, kosha mangsho risotto, Mac n cheese, fried asparagus, Mezze platter, mutton burger, black rice and fish, chicken a la keiv, etc. Apart from the new menu I also tried their mango cheesecake and it was the best. The hospitality and service without a doubt were amazing.