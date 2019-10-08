New Menu Launch At Five Mad Men, Drop By Now!

Want a casual bar atmosphere to grab some eclectic drinks and food and spend your quality leisure time that can be incredibly fun? Five Mad Men located at Sector-V; Salt Lake City well known for its incessant hustle and bustle delighting party hoppers highlights its decor with a fusion of Western charm - an elegant, casual, rustic atmosphere that sets the mood to kick off your next epic party nights from the well-stocked bar. A place for youngsters hangout to take a look at the board games stacked all around, play corners, other fun attractions while you experience the flavours of the New Menu Lunches, starting from small bites to meals inspired by global and indigenous flavours, very enticing and tasty that pleases the senses. Going non-alcoholic can bring big fun to your next party with these refreshing, sophisticated, dramatically beautiful coloured mocktail recipes. It always gives a sheer delight of innovative combinations when every flavour come through pretty clearly with a mild tickle to the palate. In Frame: Me and You - The fruity bubbly mocktail that instantly gives you a taste of the tropics. Fresh mango juice punched with ginger, peach syrup and soda. Offside - Vibrant colours of watermelon and soothing taste of coconut water bring the freshness of tropical flair. Match - Refreshing icy cold fruit packed Strawberry, Kiwi, Litchi with sparkling soda and lemonade - an exotic flavour that's impossible to beat. Oreo Overload - Just fall in love with this amazing madness of oreo. Delicious OREO milkshake topped with homemade sweetened whipped cream, chocolate syrup and drizzled with crushed Oreo cookies. Garlic soup in Bread Bowl - Treat yourself to this warm bowl of cream of garlic chicken soup in a delicious bread bowl that offers a smooth rich flavour. Bhut Jolokia Chicken Wings - Eating this hottest chilli pepper of the world is a challenge. The Bhut jolokia, also known as ghost chilli pepper or ghost Jolokia or Naga chilli hails from the Northeast Indian states. Chicken wings dunked in the ghost chilli pepper sauce, garlic, corn syrup forming a thin crust on the meat making this appetizer super hot and smoky leaving your palate with a burning sensation. Roasted Chilli Pork - This will always add an extra heartiness to your soul - spicy, tangy, slow-cooked pork slices tossed in onion, green onion, garlic, ginger, red chilli paste, soy sauce, sesame oil. Crispy Schezwan Lamb - An info Chinese fusion starter. Shallow fried shredded lamb tossed with fresh homemade schezwan sauce. The juicy, tangy hot flavoured makes it very tempting. Mochar Chop (Banana Flower Cutlet) - The famous street food stuffed with banana flower infused with rich Indian spices. Tasty with a sweet tinge at the edge. Flambe Cheesy Chicken Pizza - Generous amount of dark rum is set to flame, poured over the thin-crusted cheesy chicken pizza that gives a slightly-burn taste with a great depth of flavours. Laal Mas - The dish from the land of kings and 'laal maas' - Rajasthan. Lamb shacks braised in a gravy of yoghurt, finest grade of Mathaniya chillis, clove. Hot and spicy red coloured mutton curry with robust flavour and the smoky taste. Chocolate Bomb - A show-stopping dessert with a rich, crunchy chocolate outside and vanilla ice cream inside the shell. Simply unforgettable. Fried Ice Cream - Crispy, hot and cold treat in the same dessert with incredible flavour. A breaded scoop of ice cream shelled with grated coconut, deep-fried and served with white chocolate sauce.