New Place Alert: Park Street Area Got Another Gift... Try It Now...

Nawaazish: It's a new place near Park Circus 4 No. Bridge. They have a total of 30 seating arrangements with a bright and classy ambience. You will get top-notch service here. Staffs are friendly, and above all fantastic mouth-watering food. Excellent quality and quantity too. Recommend dishes are: From the North Indian and Mughlai section, 1. Mutton Boti Kebab 2. Awadhi Murgh Malai Tikka 3. Pardha Kebab 4. Mutton Tawa Biryani 5. Mutton Dum Biryani 6. Awadhi Chelo Kebab 7. Murgh Lababdar 8. Awadhi Murgh Malai Tikka Rumali Roll From the Chinese Section: 1. Crispy Fried Chilli Chicken 2. Pan Fried Chilli Fish 3. Tandoori Momo 4. Chicken Hakka Noodles From the drinks, section try their Blue Lagoon & Dark brownie Shake. They have plenty of options available in desserts. We tried the Caramel Mocha Sundre. So, you can choose anything or everything I recommend.