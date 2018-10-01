Hit Up This Gorgeous Studio Space In Ballygunge For Yoga, Art, And Photography Classes

A multi-use studio space that's very conveniently located in South Kolkata, Studio 3C hosts sessions and workshops on a variety of subjects such as Tai Chi, holistic healing, dance and movement therapy, classical music and more. If you have been looking for a space for an art or photo exhibit, or to hold your own workshop in, you;ll be happy to know that Studio 3C is also available for hire. You can even hold meetings and training sessions here. If you are a digital nomad looking for a remote workspace, head here as they have WiFi on request and it is open for use all days from 10am to 6pm.