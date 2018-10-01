Looking for interestinging classes to pick up new skills over weekends or evenings? Studio 3C has a variety of workshops that you can sign up for. Best part? You can also hire the space to host your own sessions.
Hit Up This Gorgeous Studio Space In Ballygunge For Yoga, Art, And Photography Classes
A multi-use studio space that's very conveniently located in South Kolkata, Studio 3C hosts sessions and workshops on a variety of subjects such as Tai Chi, holistic healing, dance and movement therapy, classical music and more. If you have been looking for a space for an art or photo exhibit, or to hold your own workshop in, you;ll be happy to know that Studio 3C is also available for hire. You can even hold meetings and training sessions here. If you are a digital nomad looking for a remote workspace, head here as they have WiFi on request and it is open for use all days from 10am to 6pm.
Keep tabs on their Facebook page for events like stand-up comedy nights.
