From Surfing And Reading To Going Green: 7 Cool New Year Resolutions For 2020

If there's anything that 2020 taught us, it's that humans are seriously messing up this planet with the way we consume, the amount of toxic stuff we use, the number of cars, and more. To change and turn the planet around, people all over the world are making changes in the way they live their lives. You can too. First, resolve to consume less and be a responsible consumer. Pick up planet-friendly foods that don't use harmful chemicals (check here ), get clued into the sustainable fashion movement (check here and here ) and join workshops that teach you how to compost or grow your own kitchen garden (check here ).