From Surfing And Reading To Going Green: 7 Cool New Year Resolutions For 2020

Limit the time spent on your phone screen and laptops and pick up a book instead. According to several scientific studies, reading regularly will do wonders for your brain, and mind. Reading stimulates many different parts of the brain. It doesn’t just make a fleeting impression, but makes long-term positive changes and is also a great exercise for your brain. So go ahead, and make this one of your top resolutions (of course, pick the right books!) Check here for a list of great bookstores in Kolkata. Turn up for all the literary fests that are coming up in the city.