This Quaint Shop In Golpark Stocks Stunning Kantha Stitch Clothes & We're Loving it

If biryani is incomplete without aloo and bread without butter, likewise salwar suit is incomplete without a leheyrate hue dupatta. We were out exploring saree shops in Golpark when our eyes fell on a strikingly colourful kantha-stitch dupatta on a mannequin at the entrance of a shop.

Enter Nitu's Creation, a quaint boutique, stocking apparel mostly in kantha-stitch patterns. From sarees, dupattas to kurtis, every piece flaunts beautiful hand embroidery and is a soothing relief from those shimmery and jazzy clothes. And since the shop's located in Golpark, the prices won't pinch your pocket and you can keep refilling your shopping basket minus any guilt.

From run-of-the-mill cotton dupatta to brocade ones, you'll find kantha-stitch embroidery on almost all their collection. Our pick has to be a multi-coloured duptatta with intricate floral motifs. Pair this with a subtle white salwar and silver chandbalis and you're ready to win (and stop) some hearts. These are available in both chanderi and cotton fabrics. Prices start from INR 800.

There's two racks neatly stacked with sarees. From handloom, tussar to silk and chanderi, there's options aplenty. Most of these sarees are sourced from Shantiniketan, so every fabric reflects the fine craftsmanship synonymous to the area. Sarees start from INR 500 and go up to INR 3,000.

They also stock a limited collection of kurtis with detailed embroidery work running across the sleeves and collars. Pair them with their kantha-stitch dupattas for a complete makeover.