This Store Is Your Problem Solver If You're Looking For Odisha Handloom Under INR 1500

Score gorgeous handlooms from the coastal state of Orissa at Odissi Orissa Handlooms in Dhakuria right beside Dakshinapan Shopping Complex. They will cover all your fabric and ethnic wear needs if you're a fan of the Sambalpuri. Their cotton sarees start from INR 1,200. You can also score gorgeous block prints from Gujarat and Rajasthan in case you are looking for variation in your saree collection. Here you'll get to choose between both silk and cotton options, depending on your comfort fabric.

As you enter, you'll see a huge store with sarees all around, but head straight to your right where the silk sarees are kept on display. A Rajasthani chanderi silk saree in black is the just the one you need for your college farewell to make heads turn. You can also buy dress material in ikat options, and the cotton ones start from INR 170/m. A lot of the fabrics have quirky prints such as an orange one which had heavy commercial vehicles printed on them! Can work well for a men's shirt we say.

We absolutely loved the men's section even though it was limited. You'll find half sleeve cottons shirts in block and ajrak prints starting from INR 625, and long kurtas in similar prints starting from INR 700. You can totally wear the shirts with a solid dark chino or linen trouser with boat shoes to keep it ultra comfy.