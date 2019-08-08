Fit And Fab: Offbeat Yet Awesome Fitness Activities You Must Try

Can you pack a mean punch or two? Then Krav Maga will be right up your alley. A faster-paced, less-combative version of self defense that can make you fighting fit no matter what age, shape or size you belong to. Part of the Krav Maga philosophy is that the best way to win a fight is not to get into a fight. So you will learn a lot of effective techniques to de-escalate a situation and neutralize a threat while remaining calm under pressure. Essential for the dangerous times we are living in. Enroll for classes with Ashish Roy (head instructor) at Solace (Sunny Park), where as a beginner, you will learn basic stances, striking, techniques for falling and getting up safely, and basic defenses against common attacks including chokes and headlocks.