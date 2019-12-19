There's A New European Bistro In Town & We'd Definitely Want You To Drop By

Fancy a nice European meal in a cosy and quiet setting? Then, head to oMo Bistro & Enoteca, the city's newest spot for a delectable meal with your gang or family.

It's a cosy space with minimalistic interiors in art deco style. The restaurant is well-lit and spacious with off-white walls and sketches of abstract human figures, photographs and a dress framed and hung on the walls. There's also a patio inside that can seat about 12-15 people. The 30-dish menu is high on ingredients, all of which are Indian (except the olive oil!) and sourced locally but given a French look and gastronomy. Most of the ingredients are organic while the meat and fish are also farm-to-table, chef Manish tells us.

The menu is higher on non-vegetarian dishes but the vegetarian ones are a delight too. We loved the Black Rice Risotto Mushroom and the Tortellini (handmade pasta stuffed with a mix of roasted seasonal pumpkin, mascarpone and ricotta tossed in a butter sauce and topped with pumpkin seeds served with sourdough baguette). The fish dishes are a must try especially the Smoked Fish Salad that's got a beetroot cured, slow smoked gurjari (Indian salmon), leafy veggies and red wine vinaigrette. The Roast Chicken, Beef Burger and Beef Steak are equally flavoursome and delectable. If you're into French cuisine, go for the Faux Pas Gras - mushroom, lentils and walnut paste served with sou dough baguestte and pickled cucumber.

The bistro also sells different kinds of cheese and dips in case you want one.