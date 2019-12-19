Ordering unhealthy takeouts when you don't get time to cook? Then, change your habit and start living healthy with Finger Lickers' home-styled Indian and Bengali food, picked and curated by chef Sarmistha Sen.
Get Home Cooked Indian Food Delivered At Your Place From Finger Lickers
If you're someone who's looking for a homely Indian meal without making your wallet cry, then check out Finger Lickers in Salt Lake. It is a home-based food service providing comforting bowls all over Kolkata.
The menu of this joint includes Indian, Bengali and Chinese cuisine such as dal makhani, anda ghotala, luchi, ghee bhaat, kancha lonka murgi, hot basil chicken stir fry, chicken chengezi, Tso's favourite chicken and the list goes on. It is sure to make you keep ordering for more. From basanti pulao to murg keema pulao, their variety of rice is commendable. They also do wok tossed hakka noodles, pasta and a range of stuffed kulchas and parathas. For afters, one must try their baked mithai pudding and baked pantua.
Regular orders are only taken within a delivery time of 10 hours and can prepare for up to 25 people at a time. They also take party orders on prior notice. You can get anything in the menu between INR 40 to INR 260 by placing the order on +91 9748588160.
