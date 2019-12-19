Get Home Cooked Indian Food Delivered At Your Place From Finger Lickers

If you're someone who's looking for a homely Indian meal without making your wallet cry, then check out Finger Lickers in Salt Lake. It is a home-based food service providing comforting bowls all over Kolkata.

The menu of this joint includes Indian, Bengali and Chinese cuisine such as dal makhani, anda ghotala, luchi, ghee bhaat, kancha lonka murgi, hot basil chicken stir fry, chicken chengezi, Tso's favourite chicken and the list goes on. It is sure to make you keep ordering for more. From basanti pulao to murg keema pulao, their variety of rice is commendable. They also do wok tossed hakka noodles, pasta and a range of stuffed kulchas and parathas. For afters, one must try their baked mithai pudding and baked pantua.