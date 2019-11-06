Go Au Naturel & Pamper Yourself With Organic Skincare Range From This City-Based Brand

It's never too late to ditch those harsh chemicals and pamper your skin with age old kitchen nuskas and natural ingredients. City-based brand Musk & Roses offers a range of luxuriant organic skincare that are paraben-free, sulphate-free and completely vegetarian. Enough reason for us to recommend this brand.

Brainchild of Anuja Bhandari, all the products - from soaps, body wash, scrub, face wash to lip balm -- are made from organic and natural sources and these are available in different variants. Suffering from never-ending zits? Try their neem face wash, neem gel and serum, which promises to keep all your pimples at bay without drying out your skin. Some of their best-sellers include rose body scrub, sandalwood face wash, citrus body lotion and body massage oil.

Their range of organic soaps are so good that you'll feel like eating them up! Made with natural ingredients like almonds, charcoal, saffron, multani mitti and melon seeds, these ubtan soaps are super relaxing on the skin and the smell is soothing to say the least. We also came across cute soaps in the shape of miniature toys, cars and cartoon characters. These start from INR 55 and go up to INR 450

If there's one make-up product that we girls can never get enough of, irrespective of our age, it has to be lip balm. While the market is flooded with options (mostly chemical-induced ones), this brand's lip balms are made up of almond and coconut oils and will leave your lips soft and kiss-proof for hours. Priced at only INR 100, they have flavours like strawberry, raspberry, vanilla and grapefruit and the colours are also infused from natural seeds and roots.