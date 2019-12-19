Banarasi Silk To Bandhani Work: Orna House Has All Kinds Of Dupattas

Orna house is an age-old established store dedicated to a collection of dupattas or 'orna' (as it is called in Bengali). Located at the start of Hatibagan market, this store has a tiny little counter selling ornas mostly accompanied by salwar suits. The real gem however lies on the first floor of the Hatibagan bazar, led by a tapered staircase right beside the porch of the market. As complicated as the exact spot sounds, the warehouse-turned-store on the upper floor is the extended museum for dupattas. A well placed signboard located outside the store is helpful for people to follow.

This collective has a huge variety of work done on dupattas ranging from Banarasi silk to premium Chanderi ones. Delicate tissue dupattas, made out of fluent khadi is one of the store toppers along with beautiful Phulkari ones that comes with (or without) mirror work. Still looking for that one perfect shade of chiffon chunni? This hood has all possible shades and colours, from salmon pink to cayenne red. Moving on to gorgeous net ornis and zardozi hand-worked pieces, this place has special bridal-friendly options within a budget.

While they specialise in are chunnis and dupattas, We saw a few printed scarves besides ready-to-stitch salwar materials at a cut-down rate. The price of each dupatta varies according to the material used and work done on them - the minimum price starts at INR 100.