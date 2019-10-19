Accessories To Shoes: Go On A Shopping Spree
Fasio Fashion & Lifestyle
Earrings, rings, bracelets, bangles, anklets and neck pieces - this shop on the first floor of Lake Mall is indeed a haven for accessory lovers. The stall boasts some exclusive long neck pieces in gold-plated copper and German silver. We love their signature Buddha neck piece and a beautiful gold-plated copper anklet with pearls attached to it. They also stock earrings in various contemporary styles. Prices start from INR 100.
Dewanbaba
Lake Mall boasts some of the most affordable jewellery shops and our next pick would be Dewanbaba. Perched on the third floor of the mall, the store has a snazzy collection of marbled stone earrings, oxidised statement junk pieces and artsy dream catcher earrings. You'll also find statement silver plated neckpieces and chokers. If you love decorating your fingers, then you might as well dive into their ring box.
Sampurnaa
This shop inside Lake Mall is the one-stop solution for all your gifting needs. Lay your hands on photo frames in various sizes and shapes, cups, greeting cards, clocks, showpieces, watches and crockery. If you love decorating your wall with photo frames, then you must check out this store. From collage frames to rotating ones they have it all. Plus you can customise them with your choice of photos.
Linda's
Armaan Leather
Reliance Footprint
Our shoe game has always been strong, thanks to Reliance Footprint in Lake Mall. Divided in men's, women's and kid's sections, this store has a collection worth checking out. From stilettos, kitty heels, slippers and wedges for women to slip-on, brogue, monk, oxford and espadrille for men there's something for everyone. Plus these shoes won't burn a hole in your pocket.
Comments (0)