Accessories To Shoes: Go On A Shopping Spree

Wardrobe overflowing with clothes? Take a break from shopping apparel and instead load up on accessories and shoes. Drop by Lake Mall to explore some of the best options. Here's our top six.

Fasio Fashion & Lifestyle

Earrings, rings, bracelets, bangles, anklets and neck pieces -  this shop on the first floor of  Lake Mall is indeed a haven for accessory lovers. The stall boasts some exclusive long neck pieces in gold-plated copper and German silver. We love their signature Buddha neck piece and a beautiful gold-plated copper anklet with pearls attached to it. They also stock earrings in various contemporary styles. Prices start from INR 100.

Lake Mall, 1st Floor, 104, Rash Behari Avenue, Lake Market, Kolkata

    Dewanbaba

    Lake Mall boasts some of the most affordable jewellery shops and our next pick would be Dewanbaba. Perched on the third floor of the mall, the store has a snazzy collection of marbled stone earrings, oxidised statement junk pieces and artsy dream catcher earrings. You'll also find statement silver plated neckpieces and chokers. If you love decorating your fingers, then you might as well dive into their ring box.

    Lake Mall, 4th Floor, Shop 413, Rash Behari Avenue, Lake Market, Kolkata

    Sampurnaa

    This shop inside Lake Mall is the one-stop solution for all your gifting needs. Lay your hands on photo frames in various sizes and shapes, cups, greeting cards, clocks, showpieces, watches and crockery. If you love decorating your wall with photo frames, then you must check out this store. From collage frames to rotating ones they have it all. Plus you can customise them with your choice of photos. 

    Lake Mall, 3rd Floor, Rash Behari Avenue, Lake Market, Kolkata

    Linda's

    Thinking of what to gift your little one for his/her upcoming birthday. This kid's store in Lake Mall has all kinds of stationery and gift items perfect for your munchkins. From school essentials like cartoon-shaped tiffin boxes, pencil boxes and soft toys to quirky key chains and mobile covers, they have it all. We also found miniature dream-catchers to perk up any corner of your house.
    Lake Mall, 3rd Floor, Rash Behari Avenue, Lake Market, Kolkata

    Armaan Leather

    Our accessory wardrobe is incomplete without bags and this shop in Lake Mall has some of the stylish and affordable options. From shimmery and stone-studded clutches and purses to totes and bag packs, there's options aplenty. You'll also find school bags and trolleys for kids. Prices start at INR 200.
    Lake Mall, 3rd Floor, Rash Behari Avenue, Lake Market, Kolkata

    Reliance Footprint

    Our shoe game has always been strong, thanks to Reliance Footprint in Lake Mall. Divided in men's, women's and kid's sections, this store has a collection worth checking out. From stilettos, kitty heels, slippers and wedges for women to slip-on, brogue, monk, oxford and espadrille for men there's something for everyone. Plus these shoes won't burn a hole in your pocket.

    Lake Mall, 3rd Floor, Rash Behari Avenue, Lake Market, Kolkata

