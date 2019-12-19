Our Love For Oxidised Jewellery Got Revoked With This Homegrown Brand's Stunning Collection

Time to restock your jewellery box with stunning oxidised danglers, loops and jhumkas from homegrown brand Ecstasea.

Brainchild of engineering student Neelima Halder, Ecstasea stocks stunning handmade oxidised jewellery engraved with fine details, starting from as low as INR 50. Our recommended look-book - Kohl eyes, hair left loose, white kurta and a pair of silver jhumkas - reminds us of Anushka Sharma's look in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Neelima takes inspirations from several high-end brands and tries to incorporate them on her collection.

To break the monotony, Neelima has added a pop of colour on her oxidised earrings. We came across a pair of silver danglers with purple minakari work and another done with blue beads and tassels. Our fave has to be this oxidised dangler with cowrie and wooden bird designs. For gypsy vibes take a look at their spiral studs with ghungroos.

If Maharashtrian mulgis are all for nathnis, we Bongs are equally crazy for silver septum nosepins. Starting from INR 50, these nosepins come in varying floral designs and will perfectly go with any saree or western outfit. They even stock rings with earthy charms. If you're looking for smaller pieces, lay your hands on their mini danglers with funky designs.

We also came across beautiful long silver necklaces with tribal accents, infused with beads and tassels. Their collection starts from INR 50 and goes up to INR 500.