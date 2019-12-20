Stop Making Excuses About Your Health & Join This New Gym To Achieve Your Fitness Goals

You can't give excuses for ignoring your health anymore because there's a new gym in town and it has all you need to achieve your fitness goals.

Located in Salt Lake, Oxyzone Fitness is probably the first oxygen-optimised gym in the city to help you elevate your mood and stamina and make you work out better with its fresh supply of energy. The sprawling space, done up in a lot of green and black, is equipped with all the latest state-of-the-art equipment and fitness trainers to motivate you to get your health back on track. Best part? The gym has a 50 feet long running track too! Besides that, they've got crossfit and strength training facilities, a monkey bar set up, Smith machines, standing row machines, leg press machines and lat pull down machines to name a few. Go in for a steam bath if you wish to sweat but not in the mood to workout.

Also learn how to defend yourself at their self defense (held on Tuesdays and Saturdays from 5 pm to 6 pm), martial arts and Tai Chi classes. Not much of a gym person? Then, lose weight and get fit the fun way with their Zumba classes held in the morning (8 am - 9 am) and evening (6 pm - 7 pm) from Monday to Saturday. It'll set you back by INR 2,000 for eight classes. You can sign up for their Yoga classes too.

They've got both paid and unpaid lockers for you to store your stuff as well as separate changing and shower rooms for both men and women. The membership plans start at INR 2,000 and go up according to the package you choose - monthly, quarterly, yearly, couple or group. Not sure about your diet? Consult their in-house nutritionists who'll help you with a proper diet chart according to your body type. You can also seek a personal trainer but you'll have to shell out a little extra money.