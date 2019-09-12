There's A New Panchamda Themed Cafe In Town & We're Already Going Yamma Yamma

RD Burman's soulful tunes has found a new place of pride in the form of Pancham Er Adday - a two-storey music cafe in Hindustan Park.

Pyaar Hamein Kis Mor Pein Le Aya… this song fell on our ears as soon as we entered (our mood? Replace pyaar with bhookh!) Wooden flooring, cube-sized lamps, movie posters printed cushions, a bookshelf dedicated to the maestro and quirky wall art dominate the space. As you walk up the stairs you'll come across a life-size painting of Burman in his signature pose. There's a section dedicated to live gigs and another wall sporting an artsy 3D oil painting of Pancham da playing the guitar. Inside you'll also spot this uber cool zone boasting a sketch of legendary actress Zeenat Aman from the groovy Dum Maaro Dum song. To break free from the cacophony, take a seat at the quaint outdoor section, overlooking the quiet neighbourhood.

The menu packs quite a punch to stir up those endless adda sessions. We recommend trying their signature Aubergine Arancini Balls, served with a tangy in-house dip. Another must-have is the Chicken Cordon Bleu - hammered chicken breast stuffed with ham and cheese. It's coated with breadcrumbs and served with mashed potatoes and black pepper sauce. Pizza lovers, try their chef's special thin crust pizza. Wash it all down with their Watermelon Mojito or take a pick from their coffee variants.