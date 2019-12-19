There's A New RD Burman-Themed Cafe Opening In Hindusthan Park & We Can't Keep Calm

New cafe alert!

There's a new cafe opening in town really soon and you have to check it out. Pancham-er-Adday, named after the legendary music composer and Bengal's very own RD Burman, is a huge two-storied place located in Hindusthan Park - the city's hottest and most happening area.

So, expect a lot of RD Burman music, scrumptious food and a filmy, Bollywood kinda setting. So, if you're a fan of the late musician and enjoy good music and a hot cup of coffee, then this should be your next adda zone.