This Florist Shop In Alipore Is Your Go-To Place For All Your Flower Needs

Express your love to your near and dear ones with flowers from Papillon House of Flowers in Alipore. From flower bouquets and baskets to floral décor for parties, functions and even cars, this place does it all.

You’ll find all kinds of flowers here – roses, lilies, carnations, anthuriums, chrysanthemums, orchids and summer tulips to name a few – that can be done in different bouquet styles. You can get a set of, say, ten roses tied with a decorative ribbon or a bunch of orchids in a vase. They'll set it up on a basket as well if that's how you like it. You can also opt for a mix of flowers and chocolates. They do flower hampers as well - a bouquet with chocolates, a cake and a cute teddy bear.

A basic bouquet (flowers in a bunch) starts at INR 150 depending on the type and number of flowers you buy. A basket of flowers starts at INR 600 - INR 700. Special customisations (paper packing, jute packing and other kinds of decorations) will cost you extra money.

Papillon also does floral decorations for parties, events and functions. Wanna throw a surprise birthday party or set the stage for your BFF's wedding? Hit up these guys for all your decor needs. From birthdays and anniversaries to weddings and receptions, Papillon does the decoration for all using different kinds of lights, balloons and flower options. Charges depend on the kind of occasion it is and on the venue. If it's at home, then you'll have to shell out a minimum of INR 10,000. Venue decorations start at INR 25,000.

Get your car adorned with flowers for your D-Day or take your wedding look several notches higher with floral jewellery! Yes. Papillon does flower jewellery too!

Now you know where you need to go for all your flowery needs.