This New Multi-Designer Boutique Is All About Promoting Sustainability

If you're still thinking of what you can quickly pick up from Pastiche, let us guide you. You will find here every bit of everything-an array of options to choose from dresses, bottoms, home decors, limited home furnishing, bags, footwear and even jewellery.

The main fabric that you can get here is handspun khadi for both men and women, under labels like Chhapa from Gujarat, Awdhesh Kumar, Bibiyana and Biome from Kolkata and more. We love their quirky prints on dresses (look out for the T-Rex design), or if monochrome is your style, then choose clothes from Staple. They stock original Ajrak sarees from Gujarat, linen from Bengal and kala cotton from Bhuj.

They also have handwoven leather shoes along with vegetable tanned leather bags. We totally went awww over their range of miniature art pottery from Dehradun. They also stock home accessories like brass bowls, crockery, table trays and wooden tables.

The show topper is surely their statement jewellery, made out of brass, alloy, silver, fabric and even beaten copper. Ever thought how much chemical your regular soap has? Try their organic soap from Snato.

The price range for clothing can start from INR 1,000 while furniture starts at INR 5,000. You can find most things starting at a price range of INR 1,000 - INR 3,000.