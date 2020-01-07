Pilates works on strength and flexibility simultaneously working on the core and aligning the spine. It creates awareness in the body & helps to do better in day to day life. Get the best of pilates session from the following gyms and fitness studios.
Hit Up These Places For The Best Pilates Session In Town
Arijit’s Workout
At Arijit’s Workout they offer power packed aerobic sessions, power yoga classes, pilates classes along with personality development and height growth classes. Their pilates sessions are designed on the basis of the nature of fat and age. Avail their pilates sessions which will not only help you boost your stamina and energy level, but also give you assured happiness and mental peace.
Solace Day Spa and Wellness Centre
Solace Day Spa is the ideal choice for those who are seeking to improve their performance, both physically and mentally. They offer pilates classes that will help you uplift your muscle strength and tone and allow you more flexibility. They are also equipped with an in-built spa, gym and has provision for aqua-aerobics.
Rush Fitness Studio
Based on multiple locations around city of joy, Rush Fitness Studio has experienced trainers who develop customised workout regime for each member. They believe in the saying 'Stop wishing, Start Doing; and host pilates, zumba, martial art and yoga classes to achieve your goals. Drop in at their fitness cafe that is aligned with their fitness centres serving a wide range of healthy food and beverages.
Wellness Mania International
You may just want to take up pilates with more zest if you are aiming to lose weight and burn calories. At Wellness Mania, they have innovative result-oriented regimes which are imparted by well versed fitness professionals. You can take pilates class regularly and ask your instructor to move to more advanced class once you get adapted with the basics.
Kyogi Wellness
You can also avail pilates by Ashima at Kyogi Wellness, which is located at New Alipore. She offers pilates classes on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 6pm to 7pm. They also have monthly class packages (four, eight, 10 and 12).
