Shopping is always fun, isn't it? If you too want to have a pleasant and wonderful shopping experience in Kolkata, then here we are ready to take you all on a virtual tour around the markets surrounding north Kolkata.
Shop Till You Drop: Best Shopping Experiences In North Kolkata
Shopping is always fun, isn't it? If you too want to have a pleasant and wonderful shopping experience in Kolkata, then here we are ready to take you all on a virtual tour around the markets surrounding north Kolkata.
Mani Square Shopping Mall
The statuesque Mani Square mall is located on the Manicktala main road. It houses an array of favourite brands like Adidas, United Colors of Benetton, Levi's, Lee Cooper and Spencer's. It is also equipped with a multiplex, various food outlets - Cookie Man, Biscotti, Aqua Java, Haka and more, along with gaming zones that add to the charisma.
Hatibagan
Hatibagan has become famous for its amazing collection of cotton sarees and was once known for trading birds and other animals. Even after a major fire breakout that subdued its glory, the remaining market that survived the fire sells the best silk and cotton sarees at the most reasonable price. This place is always flocked with a large crowd in the evenings and on holidays.
City Centre
City Centre, located in Salt Lake is not just any regular shopper’s paradise, but a family destination. From retail outlets to fabulous boutiques, you won’t want to miss out any of them. With glitzy departmental stores, glamorous boutiques, enticing coffee shops, and restaurants, City Centre has an affordable shopping and entertainment options.
Shyambazar
Shyambazar, which was earlier known as Sutanuti, is the focal point of shopping among the residents of North Kolkata. Though CitiMart, Baazar Kolkata, Brand Mart are the major shopping outlets of this region, it also has few old renowned clothing stores that exist just beside Shyambazar crossing namely Haralalka Pvt Ltd, Young Bengal Society, K.C.Dass, among others. The once famous house of jewellers, M B Sircar of Shyambazar, Senco Gold has given way to numerous shops of descendants using variations of the name, all across the city. You can purposely shop for pujo paraphernalia and other pujo decors that are famously sold here at Shyambazar.
Uttarapan
A little out of the way, Uttarapan shopping complex is the best place to buy Indian artifacts and handicrafts. Just like Dakshinapan, it also has different emporiums offering different goods and handcrafted products at a varying price. It also has stores selling garments where you can get the right fit, at a cheaper rate. There are various state government emporiums stocked with fixed price goods from all over the country.
Comments (0)