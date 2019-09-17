Shop Till You Drop: Best Shopping Experiences In North Kolkata

Shyambazar, which was earlier known as Sutanuti, is the focal point of shopping among the residents of North Kolkata. Though CitiMart, Baazar Kolkata, Brand Mart are the major shopping outlets of this region, it also has few old renowned clothing stores that exist just beside Shyambazar crossing namely Haralalka Pvt Ltd, Young Bengal Society, K.C.Dass, among others. The once famous house of jewellers, M B Sircar of Shyambazar, Senco Gold has given way to numerous shops of descendants using variations of the name, all across the city. You can purposely shop for pujo paraphernalia and other pujo decors that are famously sold here at Shyambazar.

