This one's for all you vegetarians out there! We can never get enough of food, which is why we've made you a list of some of the best restaurants in the city offering a scrumptious vegetarian spread. From kebabs and grilled veggies to appetising mains and sinful desserts, these restaurants offer it all.
Calling All Vegetarians! Head To These Places In The City For Veg Buffet Options
Barbeque Nation
Barbeque Nation is known for its buffet spread. Different kinds of kebabs, tandoori items, mains and desserts - this restaurant offers it all and enough to leave you wanting for more. The starters include kebabs, tikkas and corn. Their mains have everything from Dal Makhani and Paneer to Mailai Kofta and Veg Jhalfrezi. It's mostly North Indian but you'll also find a couple of Chinese dishes. The lunch buffet starts at INR 612 while the dinner buffet is priced at INR 629. They also have a buffet for kids at INR 382.
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
We.Desi
This one in Camac Street serves one of the best North Indian buffets that we've eaten. If they've got Pala Patta Chaat on their buffet menu, then take our advice and just dig in. It's a whole lot of flavours packed in one dish. They also have limited Chinese options. Also, the dessert spread is something you need to watch out for. From different kinds of pastries, mouse and brownies, We.Desi's desserts will definitely make you come back for more.
- Price for two: ₹ 1600
Charcoal Grill
Charcoal Grill is the place to go to for grilled dishes, seafood, North Indian and Chinese cuisines. You must try their starters and grill options. There's soup too if that's what you prefer. Their mains include a wide selection of North Indian and Chinese food. The dessert spread is to-die-for! There are about 20 varieties including tarts, cheesecakes, gulab jamun, hot brownies, cakes, pastries and mousse to name a few.
- Price for two: ₹ 850
Sigree Global Grill
Sigree, hands down, offers one of the best North Indian buffets in the city. You get to gorge on a wide selection of bar-be-que dishes besides other soup, starters and mains (choose from different sabzis and Indian breads). Prices for buffet start at INR 705 including taxes and go up depending on the different days of the week.
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
Seasonal Tastes
Seasonal Tastes in Westin has one huge buffet spread, if you're willing to splurge extra bucks. Hog on an assortment of Indian, Chinese, Asian and Continental dishes. There are fruits, soup and salad options too for all you health freaks. This one is another place whose dessert spread is worth a mention - different kinds of brownies, pies, cheesecakes, kheer and pastries to name a few are sure to satisfy your palette. The lunch buffet will cost you INR 1,199 plus taxes while the dinner buffet will set you back by INR 1,399 plus taxes.
- Price for two: ₹ 4200
Waterside Cafe
Waterside Cafe in Hyatt serves some of the best Continental food in the city besides Italian and Mediterranean cuisines. Best part? There's alcohol on offer too if you go for the breakfast buffet. You'll have to shell out extra though. They also have Indian and Chinese food on offer. Choose from a selection of pasta, sandwiches, kebabs, biryani and Indian breads. Finish it off by indulging in cheesecakes, brownies and ice cream. Buffet starts at INR 999 plus taxes.
- Price for two: ₹ 2800
Mainland China
Savour an authentic Chinese meal at Mainland China. Their buffet usually has a couple of soup options, 3-4 starters, sushi, noodles, rice and sides and, of course, desserts. The lunch buffet costs INR 825 plus taxes on weekdays while dinner costs INR 955 plus taxes on weekdays and weekends. If traditional Chinese food is your thing, then Mainland China is where you should be.
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
JW Kitchen
JW Kitchen does amazing breakfast, lunch and dinner buffets. The offer North Indian, European, Mediterranean and Thai cuisines along with salad, desserts and juices. Be prepared to shell out extra bucks as the lunch buffet costs INR 1,450 while the dinner buffet will set you back by INR 1,775. There's a brunch buffet available too at the same cost.
- Price for two: ₹ 3000
