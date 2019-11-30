Calling All Vegetarians! Head To These Places In The City For Veg Buffet Options

This one in Camac Street serves one of the best North Indian buffets that we've eaten. If they've got Pala Patta Chaat on their buffet menu, then take our advice and just dig in. It's a whole lot of flavours packed in one dish. They also have limited Chinese options. Also, the dessert spread is something you need to watch out for. From different kinds of pastries, mouse and brownies, We.Desi's desserts will definitely make you come back for more.