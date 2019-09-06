Head To These Places For Long Weekends

Balakhana in Nadia can be your spot for a retreat to move away from the din and bustle of the city life. You can visit the Maheshganj Estate at Balakhana, which was once an indigo planter’s bungalow that has an Italian origin. The estate has now been converted into a heritage home stay. You can wile away your time at the estate itself with its large open gardens and antiques, or get on a boat ride down the Jalangi River or to the Purbasthali oxbow lake to watch migrant fowls, river dolphins and ducks.