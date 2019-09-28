Bibliophiles, Buy Books At Wholesale Rates From These Stores In Kolkata

In the day and age where social media is almost creeping into our minds, books continue to be our long lost companion. If you're among the handful who still save money to buy books in bulk, then you should definitely bookmark this recommendation. Here's a list of five places in Kolkata you should head for inexpensive reading material.

Gitanjali

Perched on the busy lanes of College Street, Gitanjali has bookshelves stacked with great titles. From novels, biographies to kids' collection, they’ve got it all. It's indeed a treasure trove for super cheap books. We also came across really old Tintin comic books and immediately flew back to our childhood days. Buy them in bulk and your reading days are sorted.

Gitanjali

3.3

54/3/4, College Street, College Square, Kolkata

Banerjee Book House

This store on Sodepur Station Road has been home to bookworms for eons. Prices start at a meagre INR 50 for second-hand books. You’ll find a huge variety of classic -- from vintage collection of short stories by Walt Whitman, Anton Chekhov and Somerset Maugham to novels by Bengali litterateurs like Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, Rajshekhar Bose, Bibhutibhushan Mukhopadhyay and Sukumar Ray, among others.

Banerjee Book House

3.6

3, Sodepur Station Road, Deshbondhu Nagar, Sodepur, Kolkata

Book Corner

From science, geography and other academic books to literary classics, a whole world of fiction greets you as you enter the shop located opposite Presidency College in College Street. The racks are stacked with rare collection of dictionaries and encyclopedias, which are ageing gracefully, evident from their yellowish charm. The staff is cordial enough and willingly offers best possible discounts.

Book Corner

4.4

1, Opp. Presidency College, Bankim Chatterjee Street, Chittaranjan Avenue, Kolkata

TM Book Stall

Remember those days when our parents would crib about steep prices of academic books? Enter TM Book Stall, our go-to stall in College Street, for buying school books at super affordable rates. From ICSC, CBSE, ISC to engineering and medical, you'll find the most uncommon books under their roof. So much so even our teachers would refer them! The fact that the books come so cheap is also a big bonus. 
TM Book Stall

3.0

1, Bankim Chatterjee Street,College Square, Kolkata

National Book Store

Operating since 1990 (gosh! almost our age), National Book Store is a name to reckon with in College Street area. It's indeed a treasure trove for both new and pre-loved books. Preparing for a competitive exam and need to hoard countless number of books? Bag books here at best wholesale rates. The staff is also knowledgeable enough to help you suggest the best ones of the lot.

National Book Store

4.0

15, College Street, College Square, Kolkata

