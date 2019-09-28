In the day and age where social media is almost creeping into our minds, books continue to be our long lost companion. If you're among the handful who still save money to buy books in bulk, then you should definitely bookmark this recommendation. Here's a list of five places in Kolkata you should head for inexpensive reading material.
Bibliophiles, Buy Books At Wholesale Rates From These Stores In Kolkata
Gitanjali
Perched on the busy lanes of College Street, Gitanjali has bookshelves stacked with great titles. From novels, biographies to kids' collection, they’ve got it all. It's indeed a treasure trove for super cheap books. We also came across really old Tintin comic books and immediately flew back to our childhood days. Buy them in bulk and your reading days are sorted.
Banerjee Book House
This store on Sodepur Station Road has been home to bookworms for eons. Prices start at a meagre INR 50 for second-hand books. You’ll find a huge variety of classic -- from vintage collection of short stories by Walt Whitman, Anton Chekhov and Somerset Maugham to novels by Bengali litterateurs like Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, Rajshekhar Bose, Bibhutibhushan Mukhopadhyay and Sukumar Ray, among others.
Book Corner
From science, geography and other academic books to literary classics, a whole world of fiction greets you as you enter the shop located opposite Presidency College in College Street. The racks are stacked with rare collection of dictionaries and encyclopedias, which are ageing gracefully, evident from their yellowish charm. The staff is cordial enough and willingly offers best possible discounts.
TM Book Stall
National Book Store
Operating since 1990 (gosh! almost our age), National Book Store is a name to reckon with in College Street area. It's indeed a treasure trove for both new and pre-loved books. Preparing for a competitive exam and need to hoard countless number of books? Bag books here at best wholesale rates. The staff is also knowledgeable enough to help you suggest the best ones of the lot.
