Where To Gorge On The Biggest Pizzas In Kolkata

img-gallery-featured
The only love triangle we prefer is a pizza slice. Yeah that's a copied one, but isn't it so true when it comes to our unflinching love for pizzas? Hence, we discovered these places for the meatiest and biggest pizzas in town.

My Big Fat Belly

My Big Fat Belly in Bhowanipore is your dream restaurant when it comes to hogging. And the pizzas here are absolutely monstrous with their filling. Their regular pizza is 11 inches and the large ones are 14 inches in size. It is going to be really difficult for you to finish the large one alone, so tag along a buddy and feast together. We recommend trying their Kheema Ghotala for an Indian twist.

Fast Food Restaurants

My Big Fat Belly

4.3

22, Sarat Bose Road, Rowland Row, Ballygunge, Kolkata

image-map-default

Serafina

Hungry after shopping at Quest Mall? Even better! Craving pizzas after shopping? Serafina is your saviour. With their 12-inch pizzas, they have answers to your hunger pangs. And their reputation for the taste of pizzas precedes them. Our favourite would be the Pizza Frutti Di Mare which comes for INR 1,295. But every bite is worth it!

Casual Dining

Serafina

4.3

Quest Mall, 5th Floor, 33, Syed Ali Amir Avenue, Ballygunge, Kolkata

image-map-default

Fabbrica Della Pizza

Even though they have a standard size of 11 inches, at Fabrica, you have the option of getting the original Neopolitan style which is very uncommon in Kolkata. Besides, you can also customise your pizzas according to your mood. Play around with your Pomodoros and Ricottas to create something delightful.

Cafes

Fabbrica Della Pizza

4.4

8-A, Allenby Road, Elgin, Kolkata

image-map-default

Eagle Boys Pizza

This famous brand knows how to balance the size of their pizzas. With three variants, the largest one runs up to 13 inches. Head to Ruby More for a meaty pizza affair. Although, you would be getting only chicken in the non-veg options (apart from one garlic prawn flavour), which kind of restricts the choice of non-vegetarians. But who's saying no to chicken anyway?

Fast Food Restaurants

Eagle Boys Pizza

4.1

24, Near Tagore Park, Sarada Pally, Kasba, Kolkata

image-map-default

The Mighty Slice

This one's the biggest in town. Their speciality? A humongous 18-inch slice which you can relish for as long as it takes. But don't expect to drop by and eat it there, because they don't have a seating arrangement as it's takeaway joint. You always have the option of driving down and grabbing a bite at the backseat of your car.

Delivery Services

The Mighty Slice

Fire & Ice Pizzeria

Made to look like a typical Italian pizzeria with warm wooden furniture, Fire And Ice in Maidan is the initiative of Annamaria. A purely Italian restaurant, their pizzas are available in the 12-inch variant and you can for the Fire And Ice (if you're looking for vegetarian options) which is Margherita with pesto, fried potatoes, oregano and rosemary additionally. And when ham is the word of the day, we would suggest, go for Prosciutto.

Casual Dining

Fire & Ice Pizzeria

4.2

Kanak Building, Ground Floor, 41, Jawaharlal Nehru Road, Park Street Area, Kolkata

image-map-default