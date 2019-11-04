Where To Gorge On The Biggest Pizzas In Kolkata
My Big Fat Belly
My Big Fat Belly in Bhowanipore is your dream restaurant when it comes to hogging. And the pizzas here are absolutely monstrous with their filling. Their regular pizza is 11 inches and the large ones are 14 inches in size. It is going to be really difficult for you to finish the large one alone, so tag along a buddy and feast together. We recommend trying their Kheema Ghotala for an Indian twist.
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Serafina
Hungry after shopping at Quest Mall? Even better! Craving pizzas after shopping? Serafina is your saviour. With their 12-inch pizzas, they have answers to your hunger pangs. And their reputation for the taste of pizzas precedes them. Our favourite would be the Pizza Frutti Di Mare which comes for INR 1,295. But every bite is worth it!
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
Fabbrica Della Pizza
Even though they have a standard size of 11 inches, at Fabrica, you have the option of getting the original Neopolitan style which is very uncommon in Kolkata. Besides, you can also customise your pizzas according to your mood. Play around with your Pomodoros and Ricottas to create something delightful.
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Eagle Boys Pizza
This famous brand knows how to balance the size of their pizzas. With three variants, the largest one runs up to 13 inches. Head to Ruby More for a meaty pizza affair. Although, you would be getting only chicken in the non-veg options (apart from one garlic prawn flavour), which kind of restricts the choice of non-vegetarians. But who's saying no to chicken anyway?
- Price for two: ₹ 700
The Mighty Slice
This one's the biggest in town. Their speciality? A humongous 18-inch slice which you can relish for as long as it takes. But don't expect to drop by and eat it there, because they don't have a seating arrangement as it's takeaway joint. You always have the option of driving down and grabbing a bite at the backseat of your car.
- Price for two: ₹ 400
Fire & Ice Pizzeria
Made to look like a typical Italian pizzeria with warm wooden furniture, Fire And Ice in Maidan is the initiative of Annamaria. A purely Italian restaurant, their pizzas are available in the 12-inch variant and you can for the Fire And Ice (if you're looking for vegetarian options) which is Margherita with pesto, fried potatoes, oregano and rosemary additionally. And when ham is the word of the day, we would suggest, go for Prosciutto.
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
