Americans love it. It's their everyday staple. But people of Kolkata indulge in it too. Yes we're talking about hotdogs. We did some hotdog searching, and came up with this list of eateries/restaurants from where you can grab a hotdog.
We Let The Dogs Out: Try These Places For The Best Hotdogs In Town
Crossroads
We'll just start with the best one. Crossroads near Lake Gardens is no doubt our favourite joint when it comes to some really calorie-heavy hotdogs. Cheese chicken hotdog, cheese bacon hotdog and veg hotdog are the options available, and we'll recommend the cheese bacon hotdog, since chicken is too common! The cheese bacon hotdog here costs INR 80.
- Price for two: ₹ 800
The Country House
This might be the favourite breakfast place for a lot of people for their waffles and pancakes. But do try their hotdog when you're visiting the cafe. This is a huge meal in itself which comes with grilled sausages and salami, topped with thousand island dressing, lettuce and jalapenos. Mamma Mia we say!
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Corner Cafe
- Price for two: ₹ 250
Meat & Eat
We definitely like the pun in the name. Meat & Eat in Dumdum is that perfect place for school kids and college goers if you've spent all your pocket money on games and movies. You can get chicken frankurters for INR 79, and chicken cheese and onion frankfurters for INR 89. Sounds to be a good deal.
- Price for two: ₹ 400
MUD
- Price for two: ₹ 550
