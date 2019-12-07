We Let The Dogs Out: Try These Places For The Best Hotdogs In Town

Americans love it. It's their everyday staple. But people of Kolkata indulge in it too. Yes we're talking about hotdogs. We did some hotdog searching, and came up with this list of eateries/restaurants from where you can grab a hotdog.

Crossroads

We'll just start with the best one. Crossroads near Lake Gardens is no doubt our favourite joint when it comes to some really calorie-heavy hotdogs. Cheese chicken hotdog, cheese bacon hotdog and veg hotdog are the options available, and we'll recommend the cheese bacon hotdog, since chicken is too common! The cheese bacon hotdog here costs INR 80.

Crossroad Cafe

85, Prince Anwar Shah Road, Rajendra Prasad Colony, Tollygunge, Kolkata

The Country House

This might be the favourite breakfast place for a lot of people for their waffles and pancakes. But do try their hotdog when you're visiting the cafe. This is a huge meal in itself which comes with grilled sausages and salami, topped with thousand island dressing, lettuce and jalapenos. Mamma Mia we say!

The Country House

4-C, Near Forum Mall, Allenby Road, Elgin, Kolkata

Corner Cafe

This one's for the vegetarians. Corner Cafe in Elgin is a vegetarian fast food restaurant, where you can go after college with your friends and grab a hotdog for your post-college evening meal. The vegetable hotdog here comes for INR 85.
Corner Cafe

236, AJC Bose Road, Elgin, Kolkata

Meat & Eat

We definitely like the pun in the name. Meat & Eat in Dumdum is that perfect place for school kids and college goers if you've spent all your pocket money on games and movies. You can get chicken frankurters for INR 79, and chicken cheese and onion frankfurters for INR 89. Sounds to be a good deal.

Meat & Eat

175, Near Central Jail More, RBC Road, Dum Dum, Kolkata

MUD

MUD in Triangular Park is a hidden gem. Located opposite Citi Ctyle, MUD is known for its smoothies, shakes and mocktails. But don't miss out on their chicken hotdog. We were left asking for more when we visited, and it comes for just INR 125. The cafe has a bangali feel too.
MUD

174-E, Rash Behari Avenue, Hindustan Park, Kolkata

