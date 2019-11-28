Boots always add a touch of class to your wardrobe. And who said boots are only meant for women? Men can now pick up boots from these stores in the city!
Boys In The Town Can Head To These Local Stores For Those Long Boots
Sen Fo & Co.
This legendary and iconic shoe house is close to 80 years old and is run by a Chinese person named David Chen. Sen Fo specialises in handmaking formal leather shoes for men. Now you can choose your own design and get your boots custom made. Did we tell you? They make shoes for people with giant feet as well!
Henry
Sometimes we regret spending a lot on leather boots, being disappointed by their longevity. Head to Henry to solve this problem – a Chinese shoe store inside Hogg Market, that has been catering to the needs of Kolkatans since 1958. This 60-year-old shop is known for their slip-on high neck boots. Besides being long-lasting, the shoes are equally affordable. Boots will start from INR 1,000.
Falcon
Take a stroll inside Park Centre if you're in a mood to buy shoes. You'll find Falcon, a hidden gem, which stocks stylish as well as quality shoes for men. Even though you won't find high-neck boots, if you are a fan of ankle length boots, Falcon can help you out. If you've INR 1,500 in your wallet, you can fetch your ankle length boots with ease.
Nu Wear Collections
Nu Wear Collections on Marquis Street near Park Street is another haven for men's shoes. From high-neck slip-ons to ankle length laced ones, you will find a considerable range here. We suggest go for a brown boot and pair it up with an overcoat, you'll look nothing short of a debonair!
