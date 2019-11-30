Buy Celeb-Inspired Floral Lehengas From These Stores To Flaunt On The Special Occasion

When it comes to lehengas, the first word that comes into our mind is wedding, be it your own, your bestie's or your little sister's. And it can never go wrong with floral lehengas. So let's check out a few stores which have an adorable collection of floral lehengas.
Falak
Gariahat, the one-stop destination for anything related to shopping, has an option for your lehenga needs. Go to Falak, a recently opened boutique which is ideal for your budget-friendly requirements. Cash-strapped but want floral lehengas? Available with floral embellishments, their lehenga skirts are available in various monotone colours and look perfect when paired with crop tops.
Jhoomar
Jhoomar's collection will offer you delicate blends, cuts, colours, embellishments and the vibrancy of Indian fabrics have been used intelligently to create lehengas. This two-storeyed multi-designer boutique is filled with silks, chiffons and georgettes, embellished with delicate floral work.
Vyah
Head straight to Vyah inside Shreeram Arcade in New Market area. And yes, we promise you will see yourself twirling in a beautiful bridal lehenga without burning a hole in your pocket. True to its name, the shop stores a commendable collection of both readymade and semi-stitched lehengas perfect for weddings. Being a fan of pastels, we would suggest you go for the peach coloured floral lehenga.
Straavi
The moment you enter Straavi, it oozes royalty from all directions. Located on Woodburn Park Road, it sits right among the haute wedding couture stores in the city. The ghagras here are any bride's dream. Our eyes got stuck to this baby pink ghagra with a long jacket and skirt, and parsi work on the sleeves. Sure to give any celebrity a run for their money!
Wardrobe Treasures
This boutique is aptly named Wardrobe Treasures because the collection here is nothing short of a treasure trove of women's ethnic wear. The ghagra sets excited us a lot, which included a blouse with cut daana work on net, available with a floral skirt and chunni. The set was priced at INR 15,950. Fashionable yet pocket-friendly we say!
